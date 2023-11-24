Protestors call for permanent ceasefire outside Somerset Collection

TROY, Mich. – Amid a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a group is calling for a permanent end to the fighting.

With the 4-day cease-fire now in place, groups nationwide used Black Friday to spread their message.

Demonstrators gathered outside Somerset Collection in Troy to wave Palestinian flags, call for an end to the United States’ aid to Israel and a permanent cease-fire.

Bill Muier is a Christian who helped launch a local branch of Jewish Voice for Peace.

“The more we can bring together, the bigger the voice we have,” Muier said. “It’s not a Jewish issue, it’s not a Palestinian issue, it’s a human issue. We want peace, we don’t want war anywhere.”

The multi-faith demonstration included people from various religious and cultural backgrounds.

“We needed to have multiple people because we all want the same thing,” said Rebeka Islam “Enough is enough. We are demanding a permanent ceasefire. A pause is not a ceasefire.”

Jackson Robak is with Students for a Democratic Society at Oakland Community College.

“I think hearing a lot of voices is important,” Robak said. “Palestinians should be able to have their voices heard, Muslims, Jewish, all different backgrounds.”

For one Metro Detroit father, it was imperative to be out here with his son.

“Seeing all the children being killed, I have my own kids, I couldn’t stay home and say nothing, I might as well come here and protest,” said Ali Reza. “Always stand up to injustice. Wherever you see injustice -- against a Muslim, against a Jew, against a Christian -- you have to stand up.”