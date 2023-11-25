29º
‘We ain’t giving up’: President Biden holds out hope that hostage from Novi will return home

Paul Whelan has been held hostage in Russia for nearly five years

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Tags: Novi, Oakland County, Russia, Michigan

President Joe Biden said, “We ain’t giving up” on bringing Paul Whelan home to Michigan.

Biden responded to a reporter who asked a question about his message to Whelan’s family on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re going to keep going until we get them,” Biden said.

Whelan, a Novi native, has been held hostage in Russia for nearly five years.

The White House says he’s being wrongfully detained on espionage charges, which he denies.

Following Biden’s comments, Paul’s brother, David Whelan, posted an update about their efforts to bring him home.

“President Biden’s words meant a lot to our family and to Paul, to whom we relayed them,” David wrote. “Hopefully, they are not just words. Five years as a Russian hostage will be a grim milestone.”

Paul has been left out of previous prisoner swaps in which other Americans were released.

