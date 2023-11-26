28º
Detroit police want help finding missing 36-year-old man

Marcus Attard last seen on Saturday Nov. 25

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 36-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 36-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Marcus Attard left his residence in the 4300 block of Avery Street on Saturday (Nov. 25) at 12 a.m. and did not return home.

Attard was last seen wearing a black coat, dark jeans, and black boots.

According to his mother, he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Marcus AttardDetails
Age36
Height5′10″
HairBrown
Weight170 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

