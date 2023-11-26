Detroit police want help finding missing 36-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 36-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 36-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Marcus Attard left his residence in the 4300 block of Avery Street on Saturday (Nov. 25) at 12 a.m. and did not return home.

Attard was last seen wearing a black coat, dark jeans, and black boots.

According to his mother, he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Marcus Attard Details Age 36 Height 5′10″ Hair Brown Weight 170 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

