Police seeks suspect in 2 carjackings on Detroit’s west side

Detroit police are looking for a man in connection with carjackings that happened on Nov. 21, 2023 and Nov. 23, 2023

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with two carjackings on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, the first incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 at a gas station located near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Plymouth Road. Police said the suspect approached a 41-year-old man from behind, went through his pockets and fled westbound on Cedarlawn Street in the victim’s 2016 Cadillac CTS.

Two days later, on Thanksgiving, the suspect reportedly approached a 43-year-old man near the intersection of Pickford Avenue and James Couzens Freeway at about 9:20 p.m. and asked for change. When he checked his pockets for money, police said the suspect demanded his car keys and fled in the victim’s 2019 BMW.

The vehicle was recovered the next day.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark-colored North Face jacket and pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.