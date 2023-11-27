Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

LeBron Belfpham left his residence in the 19100 block of Stahelin Avenue on Saturday (Nov. 25) at 12 p.m. and did not return home.

Belfpham was last seen wearing a green jacket, tan checker shirt, and tan pants.

According to his sister, he suffers from Schizophrenia and has seizures.

LeBron Belfpham Details Age 66 Height 5′7″ Hair Black and Gray Weight 157 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage