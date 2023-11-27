28º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

LeBron Belfpham last seen on Saturday Nov. 25

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

LeBron Belfpham left his residence in the 19100 block of Stahelin Avenue on Saturday (Nov. 25) at 12 p.m. and did not return home.

Belfpham was last seen wearing a green jacket, tan checker shirt, and tan pants.

According to his sister, he suffers from Schizophrenia and has seizures.

LeBron BelfphamDetails
Age66
Height5′7″
HairBlack and Gray
Weight157 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter