Morning 4: Box office destroyed after driver crashes car into Downtown Detroit’s Fillmore theater -- and other news

Car slams into Detroit’s Fillmore theater, destroying box office

Part of Downtown Detroit’s popular Fillmore theater was left damaged Monday morning after a vehicle struck the front of the building.

Is Ohio State finally out of excuses after third-straight loss to Michigan football?

Two years ago it was the snow. Last year it was because Michigan knew the signs.

What will it be this time?

Michigan snow forecast: Several more inches expected in some areas

The first real snowfall in Michigan continues on Monday, and for some areas, into Tuesday, with a few more inches possible in some areas of the state -- but there isn’t as much more snow expected in Southeast Michigan.

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum redevelopment could face city council vote Monday

The city council for Farmington Hills is scheduled to meet Monday, but it’s unclear whether council members will be voting on a redevelopment plan that puts the beloved local destination that is Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum at risk.

