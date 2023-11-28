Detroit police seeks missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 26 on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, Naja James left her home -- located on Lesure Street, just north of Puritan Avenue -- without permission at about 5 p.m. She has not been seen since.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, a pink Tom & Jerry shirt, black leggings and colorful Croc shoes.

Naja James Details Age 13 Height 5 feet, 1 inch Weight About 130 pounds Hair color Black Eye color Brown

Anyone who has seen Naja James or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201.