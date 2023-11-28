27º
Detroit police seeks missing 13-year-old girl

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Naja James (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 26 on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, Naja James left her home -- located on Lesure Street, just north of Puritan Avenue -- without permission at about 5 p.m. She has not been seen since.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, a pink Tom & Jerry shirt, black leggings and colorful Croc shoes.

Naja JamesDetails
Age13
Height5 feet, 1 inch
WeightAbout 130 pounds
Hair colorBlack
Eye colorBrown

Anyone who has seen Naja James or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201.

