Detroit police seeks missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 26 on Detroit’s west side.
According to authorities, Naja James left her home -- located on Lesure Street, just north of Puritan Avenue -- without permission at about 5 p.m. She has not been seen since.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, a pink Tom & Jerry shirt, black leggings and colorful Croc shoes.
|Naja James
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5 feet, 1 inch
|Weight
|About 130 pounds
|Hair color
|Black
|Eye color
|Brown
Anyone who has seen Naja James or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201.