New lanes to open on I-96 in Oakland County after months of construction

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands of drivers traveling along I-96 in Oakland County may soon experience temporary relief as the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reopen three lanes after months of construction.

There were traffic delays and minor back-ups on I-96 in Novi, Michigan this week. MDOT issued alerts about intermittent lane closures and ramp closures along westbound I-96.

“We’re heading to Muskegon,” said Ed Nuttmann. “It’s putting us behind.”

The intermittent lane closures and ramp closures reduced traffic to one lane, at times, on I-96 between I-696 and Beck Road. The closures are allowing MDOT crews to complete pavement striping in designated areas along the interstate.

The crews are working to return a portion of I-96 to three open lanes. That could help traffic flow in the area.

“I try to avoid I-96 west as much as possible,” said Richard Bortle.

Reopening lanes had some drivers feeling optimistic. Motorists have been dealing with construction along I-96 for several months as MDOT works to complete the I-96 Flex Route project. It’s a system designed to help manage congestion during rush hour and other peak times.

MDOT installed Michigan’s first flex route on US-23, North of Ann Arbor, in 2017.

“I used to work and go to school in Ann Arbor,” Bortle said. “I love that lane.”

Despite congestion and inconvenience along this stretch of interstate, this week, some drivers said they are looking forward to the I-96 flex route’s completion in 2024.

The shifting lane and ramp closures will continue along the eastbound side of I-96 later this week.