Accused drunk driver arrested after car breaks down in Troy Fire Station parking lot

TROY, Mich. – A 56-year-old man from Sterling Heights was arrested Nov. 22 in Troy fire station parking lot after he reportedly drove drunk.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the fire station located near the intersection of Maple and John R roads on reports of a sedan that hit multiple mailboxes and curbs before turning into the fire station parking lot. Police said they found a 2013 Ford Taurus with two flat tires, damage to the rims and bumper. The driver, later identified as Nikolle Sinishtaj, reportedly had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

He was asked to perform several sobriety tests, which he did, but police said he performed them “poorly.”

A breath test reportedly showed his blood-alcohol level was .10%.

Sinishtaj was taken into custody and agreed to a chemical breath test, which also found his blood-alcohol level at .10%.