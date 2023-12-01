43º
Driver stabs woman on side of freeway after road rage altercation on I-96

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Scene of closure on I-96 on Nov. 30, 2023. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A driver stabbed a woman on the side of the freeway after the two were involved in a road rage altercation on I-96.

Officials said the stabbing happened around 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the westbound I-96 express lanes under M-39 in Detroit.

A woman told police that she and another driver had been involved in some sort of confrontation that carried over onto the freeway. The other driver rear-ended her car, so she pulled over underneath the Southfield Freeway, according to authorities.

She said the other driver pulled in front of her and they got into an argument. When the argument escalated, the other driver stabbed her in the left arm, officials said.

Troopers found the woman bleeding badly from her arm. They applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding until emergency medical officials arrived and took her to a nearby hospital.

She said the other driver was a Black woman driving a light blue or light green Nissan or Toyota.

Police continue to investigate.

The westbound express lanes of I-96 were shut down for about two hours Thursday before reopening just before 5 p.m.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

