77-year-old man with dementia missing after leaving Troy home on foot overnight

TROY, Mich. – A man with dementia and Parkinson’s disease is missing after leaving his Troy home on foot overnight on Friday.

David G. Marquardt Jr., 77, was last seen in the area of Bronson Drive and Hylane Drive in Troy, Michigan. He left home on foot between the hours of 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Michigan State Police said Marquardt has dementia and Parkinson’s disease and is not dressed for cold weather. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue or black sweat pants, and blue sketcher slip on shoes. Police said Marquardt is 5′11′' tall, weighs 196 pounds, has brown hair, and has hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.