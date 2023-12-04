40º
Detroit police want help finding missing 11-year-old boy

Jeremiah Berry last seen on Dec. 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Jeremiah Berry and his twin brother Jeremy left their residence without permission on Saturday (Dec. 2) at 10:05 a.m. in the 15500 block of Mansfield Street and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with pink and blue stripes, green and gray top, and blue jeans.

Jeremiah BerryDetails
Age11
Height‘4′9″
HairBlack
Weight109
EyesBrown
Tattoos/ScarsAbrasion on his forehead

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

