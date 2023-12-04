Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Larionna Cooper left her residence Saturday (Dec. 2) at 10:30 a.m. without permission and failed to return to her home in the 200 block of Trowbridge Road.
She was last seen wearing a green coat with fur around the hood, black pants, and black and white boots.
According to her mother, she suffers from depression.
|Larionna Cooper
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|‘5′2″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|117
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.