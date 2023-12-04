40º
Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Larionna Cooper last seen on Dec. 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Larionna Cooper left her residence Saturday (Dec. 2) at 10:30 a.m. without permission and failed to return to her home in the 200 block of Trowbridge Road.

She was last seen wearing a green coat with fur around the hood, black pants, and black and white boots.

According to her mother, she suffers from depression.

Larionna CooperDetails
Age13
Height‘5′2″
HairBlack
Weight117
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

