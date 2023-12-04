Police seek 14-year-old girl missing from Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, Kayla Cobb was last seen Saturday, Dec. 2, at a home located near the intersection of Patton and Kendall streets. Police said she left her home without permission at about 2 p.m. and has not returned.

Kayla Cobb Details Age 14 years old Height 5 feet, 5 inches Weight 190 pounds Hair Black, in two buns Eyes Brown Clothing Last seen wearing a black jacket, red and green long-sleeved flannel, shirt, blue jeans and black boots

Anyone who has seen Kayla Cobb or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5601.