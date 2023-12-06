Live stream: Police give update on high-end home break-ins plaguing Metro Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police were set to provide an update Wednesday on the rising number of break-ins at high-end homes in Metro Detroit, which are believed to be carried out by organized crews.

The Oakland County sheriff is scheduled to hold a news briefing at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to give an update on the theft investigations. Sheriff Michael Bouchard is also expected to announce the members of a new task force created to address the increasing problem.

This live stream has ended. More details to come.

Authorities recently alerted Metro Detroit residents that the suspected crew behind the series of high-end home invasions in Oakland County is branching out into new areas, including into Wayne County, and possibly Macomb County. An organized crew out of South America is suspected of targeting and burglarizing homes in wealthy and exclusive neighborhoods to steal a “significant amount of cash and jewelry,” Bouchard previously said.

The issue was first announced publicly when Bouchard sounded the alarm in September. It was then that huge homes in Bloomfield Township were targeted by the thieves. Then, homes on private driveways in Birmingham were targeted.

Officials estimate those losses to be worth millions of dollars. Authorities believe organized gangs in South America are sending people into these homes to steal high-end items and money.

“In our area, they are targeting jewelry, precious metals, high-end items such as purses, electronics, currency, high-end watches, and if there’s a safe that’s not attached or they can either break into it on scene or carry it, they’ll do that,” Bouchard said.

Last week, authorities said that the thieves appear to be targeting homes that are isolated and have thick landscaping and/or back up to wooded areas, trails, golf courses, trees, or shrubs. The crews are believed to use those areas to hide, stake out the house, and wait for an opportunity to strike.

Officials also say the thieves are primarily using ladders to break into the second-floor windows of the homes.

Somehow, the thieves have avoided the many security cameras and alarm systems affixed to these high-end homes, both inside and outside. Officials first announced last week the forming of a task force designed to help track down the thieves.

Residents in affected areas, and those whose homes fit the profile, are urged to lock all doors and windows, and to set their alarms. Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has any information is asked to call their local authorities.