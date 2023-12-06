Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Sherita Strickland was last seen Wednesday (Dec. 6).
She was last seen wearing a long green jacket with white fur on the hood, black leggings, and rainbow-colored boots
|Sherita Strickland
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′7″
|Weight
|220
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.