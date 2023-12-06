Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Sherita Strickland was last seen Wednesday (Dec. 6).

She was last seen wearing a long green jacket with white fur on the hood, black leggings, and rainbow-colored boots

Sherita Strickland Details Age 15 Height 5′7″ Weight 220

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

