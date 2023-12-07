Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Jordan Haynes-Taylor left her location Wednesday (Dec. 6) at 2 a.m. without permission and failed to return home in the 6300 block of Tuxedo Street.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, and gray sweatpants.

Jordan Haynes-Taylor Details Age 14 Height ‘6′0″ Hair Black afro with blond tips Weight 190 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage