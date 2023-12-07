Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Charity Lymon left her residence Saturday (Nov. 11) at 4 a.m. without permission and failed to return home in the 7700 block of Minock Street.

She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Charity Lymon Details Age 15 Height ‘4′11″ Hair Black, blonde and green Weight 140 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage