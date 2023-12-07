Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Charity Lymon left her residence Saturday (Nov. 11) at 4 a.m. without permission and failed to return home in the 7700 block of Minock Street.
She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.
|Charity Lymon
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|‘4′11″
|Hair
|Black, blonde and green
|Weight
|140
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.