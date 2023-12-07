45º
Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Charity Lymon last seen on Nov. 11

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Charity Lymon left her residence Saturday (Nov. 11) at 4 a.m. without permission and failed to return home in the 7700 block of Minock Street.

She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Charity LymonDetails
Age15
Height‘4′11″
HairBlack, blonde and green
Weight140
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

