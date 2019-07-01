Celebrate the Fourth of July at one of Detroit's most popular all-American eateries

The Fourth of July is only a couple of days away, which means it's time to think about how you're going to celebrate. Specifically, where to find those classic foods that scream red, white and blue.

In the spirit of freedom, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Detroit's top all-American dining destinations, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of options.

Sure, they're not native to either the United States or the old British colonies, but few things seem more American than that summer staple, the hot dog. Detroit, we've got ideas on that.

1. Lafayette Coney Island

Topping the list is Lafayette Coney Island. Located at 118 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Downtown, the New American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, is the highest rated hot dog spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 873 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zeff's Coney Island Restaurant

Photo: mark n./Yelp

Next up is Zeff's Coney Island Restaurant, situated at 2469 Russell St. With four stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, the diner and New American spot, serving hot dogs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hamtramck Coney Island

Photo: jane w./Yelp

Hamtramck Coney Island, located at 9741 Joseph Campau St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner, which offers hot dogs and more, 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews.

If you're craving classic American food like meatloaf, hamburgers or mac and cheese, consider a celebratory Fourth of July meal at one of Detroit's top traditional American restaurants.

1. Gold Cash Gold

Photo: jane z./Yelp

Topping the list is Gold Cash Gold. Located at 2100 Michigan Ave., the cocktail bar, French and traditional American spot is the highest rated traditional American restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 466 reviews on Yelp.

2. Slows Bar BQ

Photo: ya y./Yelp

Next up is Slows Bar BQ, situated at 2138 Michigan Ave. With four stars out of 1,995 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and traditional American spot, serving barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Boostan Cafe

Photo: syaih a./Yelp

Boostan Cafe, located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American and Middle Eastern spot, which offers juice and smoothies and more, five stars out of 152 reviews.

A solid option that conjures the feeling of the open road, one of these beloved Detroit diners can serve up grub that'll have you singing "God Bless America" in no time.

1. Dime Store

Photo: dime store/Yelp

Topping the list is the Dime Store. Located at 719 Griswold St., Suite #180, in Downtown, the bar, diner and breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular diner in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,298 reviews on Yelp.

2. Brooklyn Street Local

Photo: chelsea b./Yelp

Next up is Corktown's Brooklyn Street Local, situated at 1266 Michigan Ave. With four stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp, the diner, vegetarian and vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Maine Street Restaurant

photo: al m./yelp

Maine Street Restaurant, located at 11650 Joseph Campau St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner, New American and Greek spot four stars out of 56 reviews.

