Celebrate World Vegan Day at one of Detroit's most popular vegan destinations

Whether you're a strict vegan or simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle, Nov. 1, World Vegan Day, is a perfect time to enjoy Detroit's vegan fare.

There are plenty of options. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Detroit.

1. Brooklyn Street Local

Topping the list is Corktown's Brooklyn Street Local, situated at 1266 Michigan Ave. With four stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp, the diner and vegetarian and vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Good Cakes and Bakes

Bagley's Good Cakes and Bakes, located at 19363 Livernois Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and vegan spot, which offers cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews.

3. Detroit Vegan Soul

Detroit Vegan Soul, a vegan and vegetarian spot that offers soul food and more in North Rosedale Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 99 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19614 Grand River Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Nosh Pit Detroit

Check out Nosh Pit Detroit, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck and vegan and gluten-free spot at 2995 Yemans.

