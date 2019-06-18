Celebrate Yoga Day with Detroit's top yoga studios

On June 21, yogis around the globe will celebrate International Day of Yoga by — you guessed it — practicing yoga.

Observed since its declaration by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014, it's an informal event held on the summer solstice, with group yoga events in cities around the world. No festivities planned near you? It's easy to mark the occasion by visiting a yoga studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the hottest spots to stretch, strengthen, elongate and breathe deep.

1. Jabs Gym

Photo: ARMOND H./Yelp

Topping the list is Jabs Gym. Located at 2501 Russell St., Floor 3, the boot camp, boxing and yoga spot is the highest rated yoga spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

2. Live Cycle Delight

Photo: LIFE CYCLE DELIGHT/Yelp

Next up is West Village's Live Cycle Delight, situated at 8019 Agnes St. With 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the gym, yoga and cycling class spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bikram Yoga Midtown Detroit

Photo: kelsea d./Yelp

Midtown's Bikram Yoga Midtown Detroit, located at 55 W. Canfield, Suite 1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga and personal training spot 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.

4. Citizen Yoga

PHOTO: LEE D./YELP

Citizen Yoga, a yoga spot in Downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1224 Library St. to see for yourself.

5. Be Nice Yoga

Photo: clara h./Yelp

Over in Midtown, check out Be Nice Yoga, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga spot at 4100 Woodward Ave., Floor 2

