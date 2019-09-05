Check out the freshest new businesses to debut in Detroit

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Detroit? From a breakfast and lunch spot to a nail shop, read on for the newest destinations to arrive around town.

Karl's

PHOTO: T G./YELP

Karl's is a downtown traditional American spot, bar and venue/event space that recently opened at 1509 Broadway St in The Siren Hotel.

Karl's offers a menu of American breakfast and lunch dishes, based on Chef Kate Williams' family history. Look for dishes like the American Classic breakfast with eggs, potatoes and choice of meat; the shrimp boil with corn, potatoes and dill and spaghetti and meatballs.

The TEN Nail Bar

Photo: MS T./Yelp

The TEN Nail Bar is a nail salon and waxing spot, that recently opened at 6541 Woodward Ave. in New Center.

Services range from nail care to waxing. Enjoy a gel manicure or a deluxe pedicure, in addition to offerings like footbaths, hydrating masks, sugar scrubs, hot towel wraps, nail trimming and shaping, cuticle care, callus softening, extended massage and polishing.

Friend & Associate

Photo: FRIEND & ASSOCIATE/Yelp

Friend & Associate is a new cocktail bar and New American spot that's located at 501 Monroe.

Friend & Associate serves various entrées, appetizers, salads, soups, pasta, desserts and more. Try the king crab Benedict featuring butter-poached king crab, sautéed rainbow trout and pan-fried chicken schnitz roasted in honey-balsamic and served with heirloom tomatoes and watercress.

