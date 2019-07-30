Craving salads? Here are Detroit's top 4 options

Looking to sample the best salads around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Rocco's Italian Deli



Topping the list is Midtown's Rocco's Italian Deli, situated at 3627 Cass Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Russell St Deli



PHOTO: CAROLYN E./YELP

Next is Russell St Deli, a deli that offers sandwiches and salads, is another go-to, with four stars out of 228 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2465 Russell St. to see for yourself.

3. 7 Greens Detroit Salad

photo: carolyn e./yelp

Downtown, check out 7 Greens Detroit Salad, which has earned four stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score salads and more at 1222 Library St.

4. Beyond Juicery and Eatery

Photo: BRITTANY S./Yelp

Finally, there's Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a local favorite with four stars out of 72 reviews. Stop by 2501 Russell St. to hit up the spot to score juices and smoothies, salads and sandwiches next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.

