Metro Detroit federal workers hold protest during government shutdown

DETROIT - Call the vote. Call the vote. Call the vote.

It’s an overwhelming demand from a group of furloughed government workers on Friday afternoon.

Jennifer Austin-Smith was one of the many in the crowd. She works for the IRS.

“I don’t feel good," Austin-Smith said. "I don’t feel good at all about working for free."

And it’s day 28 for Austin-Smith without a check.

“We have the hardship of trying to get gas to come into work and if you don’t come into work, you get penalized for not coming into work,” said Austin-Smith.

She’s not alone.

“Oh my gosh! This is absolutely, this is the most frustrating,” said Stephanie Perkins.

Perkins works with the United States Equal Opportunity Office. She is also not getting paid. She said things have been hard.

“We’re rolling up on our second pay-less payday with no end in sight," Perkins said. "This is scary to a lot of people.”

Friday’s protest brought out some heavy hitters. Two powerful congresswomen spoke at the rally on their behalf.

“You should not be political hostages. It’s not either or. We need to keep our nations safe and we need to pay these people,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell.

“Mitch McConnell, the leader in the Senate has nine different proposals, I say even if he didn’t like any of them, send your own. Do something,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Meanwhile, the workers are hoping their voices will be heard soon.

