Petition started after Detroit K-9 dies in heatstroke, garners 62,000 signatures

DETROIT, Mich. - A new Care2 petition that has garnered 62,000 signatures was started by animal rights advocates after a police dog died from a heatstroke.

The K-9, Vito, died after being left unattended in a patrol car and the emergency heat alert system failed and the officer returned late to check on the dog.

The Detroit Police Department already has policy in place that states K-9 officers need to check on their dog every 30 minutes. Animal rights activists said that is not enough because dogs can die in just six minutes of being left in a hot car.

The officer who left Vito unattended in the police car has been reassigned to other duties.

