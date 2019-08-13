Detroit's 3 favorite spots to score chicken on a budget

Got a hankering for chicken?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chicken sources in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

Topping the list is Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken. Located at 4101 Third St. in Midtown, the chicken shop and Southern spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest-rated low-priced chicken spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken has a menu of chicken dinners, sides, desserts and beverages. Enjoy meals priced between $6 to $12 such as a wing dinner with baked beans, slaw and bread and a chicken thigh with greens and macaroni and cheese.

2. City Wings

PHOTO: JOE J./YELP

Next up is New Center's City Wings, situated at 2896 W. Grand Blvd. With four stars out of 102reviews on Yelp, the spot to score chicken wings has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Choose from 17 different flavored-wings, fried or grilled chicken and a long list of sides at City Wings. Wing flavors include but are not limited to lemon pepper, spicy barbecue, Cajun and parmesan and garlic. Try a combination platter such as the 10-piece wing dinner and two sides such as fried okra and vegetarian rice and beans.

3. JJ Fish & Chicken

Photo: JJ FISH & CHICKEN/Yelp

JJ Fish & Chicken, a spot to score chicken wings and more, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 20225 W. 8 Mile Road to see for yourself.

JJ Fish & Chicken offers a mixed selection of chicken, fish and shrimp. Family chicken dinner options consist of eight-pieces to 24-pieces and are priced between $12 to $25. Try a three-piece chicken dinner for one with fries, coleslaw and bread for under $10.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

