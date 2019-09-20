Detroit's 4 top food trucks (that won't break the bank)

Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Detroit 75 Kitchen

Photo: Jayanth D./Yelp

Topping the list is Detroit 75 Kitchen. Located at 4800 W. Fort St., the food truck and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly food truck in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp.

Detroit 75 Kitchen offers BBQ beef sandwiches, hickory-smoked wings, hand-cut fries and more.

2. Tacos El Caballo

Photo: Tara L./Yelp

Next up is Springwells' Tacos El Caballo, situated at 1436 Springwells St. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Tacos El Caballo serves up tortas, burritos, tostadas and more.

3. D Motown Deli & Food Truck

Photo: gjon b./Yelp

McDougall-Hunt's D Motown Deli & Food Truck, located at 3750 Gratiot Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced food truck and deli five stars out of 11 reviews.

On the menu, look for hand-battered jumbo shrimp, a Reuben sandwich, banana pudding and more.

4. Tacos El Rodeo

Photo: Derek h./Yelp

Tacos El Rodeo, a food truck and Mexican spot in Millenium Village, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1949 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

Tacos El Rodeo offers Asada fries, enchilada dinners, tacos al pastor and more.

