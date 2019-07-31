Detroit's 5 favorite spots to score burgers, without breaking the bank

Need more burgers in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Honest John's Bar & Grill

Topping the list is Honest John's Bar & Grill. Located at 488 Selden St. in Midtown, the pub and brunch spot, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated cheap burger spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 416 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect the barbecue bacon and cheddar burger which comes with pickled onions. Or try the patty melt burger which has 100 percent ground patty with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and served on grilled rye bread.

2. California Burgerz

Photo: hani o./Yelp

Next up is California Burgerz, situated at 12045 Conant Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Choose from a varied list of burgers that range from veggie and sliders to a triple beef burger. Burgers are priced between $6 to $12 with the option to make it a combo meal. Try the turkey burger with pickles, tomato, onions, American Cheese, California Burgerz sauce and served on brioche bun.

3. The Bronx Bar

The Bronx Bar, a dive bar that offers burgers, sandwiches and more in Midtown, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 243 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4476 Second Ave. to see for yourself.

Find the black bean burger with pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes and baby spinach on the Bronx Bar's menu. Or sink your teeth into a half pound-burger with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Both are prices at $10.

4. MOTZ's Burgers

Check out MOTZ's Burgers, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the spot to score burgers and more by heading over to 7208 W. Fort St.

MOTZ's Burgers has been opened since 1929 and specializes in sliders that begin at $2 and go up to $3.50. Enjoy a double cheeseburger sliders with cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, ketchup and mustard. Add any milk shake or side such a jalapeño poppers for under $5.

5. Checker Bar

Photo: CHING C./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Checker Bar, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 123 reviews. Stop by 124 Cadillac Square to hit up the bar and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

Order from a varied selection of specialty burgers that price between $6 to $10. Go spicy the jalapeño popper burger with fresh ground beef, jalapeño cream cheese and jalapeño chips. Or opt for sweet and savory with the teriyaki pineapple burger that is made of fresh ground beef, grilled teriyaki marinated pineapple, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion.

