Detroit's top 4 meat shops to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top meat shops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for meat shops.

1. E & L Supermercado

Topping the list is E & L Supermercado. Located at 6000 W. Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit, the meat shop, grocery store and Mexican spot is the highest-rated meat shop in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp.

2. Saad Wholesale Meats

Photo: SAAD WHOLESALE MEATS/Yelp

Saad Wholesale Meats, a meat shop, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2814 Orleans St. to see for yourself.

3. Fairway Packing Co.

PHOTO: EMMET BARATTA B./YELP

Check out Fairway Packing Co, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the meat shop and butcher at 1313 Erskine St.

4. Gratiot Central Market

PHOTO: JUNHO C./YELP

And then there's Gratiot Central Market, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews. Stop by 1429 Gratiot Ave. to hit up the farmers market and meat shop next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

