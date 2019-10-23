Detroit's top 4 music venues, ranked

Wondering where to find the best music venues around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for music venues.

Looking to visit the latest popular spots? It's a good time now, since consumer spending at bars and lounges tends to increase in October in the Detroit area, considerably more than statewide, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business insights for small businesses. Daily spending at Detroit-area bars and lounges last year rose by 1% in October over the month before, while the same figure fell by -13% statewide.

1. Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters

First on the list is Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters in downtown Detroit. Located at 1220 Griswold St. downtown, the coffee roastery and music venue, which offers desserts and more, is the highest-rated music venue in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp.

2. Willis Show Bar

Next up is Midtown's Willis Show Bar, situated at 4156 Third. With 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, the music venue, cocktail bar and dance club has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cadieux Cafe

East English Village's Cadieux Cafe, located at 4300 Cadieux Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub, music venue and Belgian spot four stars out of 127 reviews.

4. Sound Board

Sound Board, a music venue in Briggs, is another go-to, with four stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2901 Grand River Ave. to see for yourself.

