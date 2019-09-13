Detroit's top 5 cafes, ranked

Looking to try the best cafes in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. The Hudson Cafe

PHOTO: HEIDI L./YELP

Topping the list is The Hudson Cafe. Located at 1241 Woodward Ave. downtown, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated cafe in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 937 reviews on Yelp.

2. Roasting Plant Detroit

Next up is downtown's Roasting Plant Detroit, situated at 660 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and coffee roastery, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Narrow Way Cafe & Shop

photo: narrow way cafe & Shop/yelp

Bagley's Narrow Way Cafe & Shop, located at 19331 Livernois Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and cafe, which offers juices and smoothies and more, five stars out of 54 reviews.

4. Avalon Cafe and Bakery

PHOTO: POONAM S./YELP

Avalon Cafe and Bakery, a bakery, cafe and breakfast and brunch spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 176 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1049 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Delite Cafe & Deli

Photo: TAHER A./Yelp

Check out Delite Cafe & Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli and cafe, which offers juices and smoothies and more, at 3135 Caniff Ave.

