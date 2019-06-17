Downtown gets a new cocktail bar: The Monarch Club

A new cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Downtown, called The Monarch Club, is located at 33 John R St.

The Monarch Club serves up sharable bites in its upscale bar environment, featuring a view of the city. There is a tower lounge area, as well as three open terraces with fire pits.

On the menu, look for Italian meatballs with parsley, tomato gravy, parmesan crisp and micro basils; a smoked whitefish spread that comes with crackers and dill; or Tater Tots, covered in brisket, house-made barbecue sauce, green onions and smoked cheese. Also, expect a list of custom cocktails.

With a three-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has received mixed feedback — but it's still early days.

Yang L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 14, wrote, "In terms of drinks, we had: French 75, gin and Prosecco and a daiquiri. Overall, there is quite a variety of drinks, cocktails and beer."

Yelper Melody D. added, "This place is very cool. It's probably one of the best places downtown for a good view. The drinks are great."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Monarch Club is open from 4 p.m.–11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

