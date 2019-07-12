Downtown gets a new grocery store: Plum Market

A new grocery store, offering beer, wine, spirits and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Downtown, called Plum Market, is located at 500 Woodward Ave.

Plum Market specializes in organic and natural products. Expect to see many different areas with the store such as a bakery with fresh baked goods, a floral section and café that serves beer and wine by-the-glass or bottle.

The fresh addition has received mixed feedback so far.

Christopher C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "To the left of the eating area is a relatively large floral area with nice- and fresh-looking flowers. To the right is a sleek looking bar. I had the pot pie. The chicken was very tender and the flavors seemed to mesh."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Plum Market is open from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

