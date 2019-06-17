Get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Detroit

Want to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Detroit? From a cocktail bar to a barbecue spot, read on for the newest hot spots to open for business recently.

The Monarch Club

PHOTO: HANNAH C./YELP

The Monarch Club is a downtown cocktail bar, that recently opened at 33 John R St.

The rooftop bar has a tower lounge area and three open terraces, with a view of the city. Each terrace also has fire-pits. The menu consists of small bites such as Italian meatballs and barbecue brisket sliders which have pineapple mustard aioli, pickled cabbage slaw and are served on a brioche bun. Expect classic cocktails like the old fashioned and side car.

Isla

Photo: Nicole n./Yelp

Stroll past 160 W. Fort St. downtown and you'll find Isla, a new food court.

As one of Fort Street Galley four restaurants, Isla features a mixture of America and Asian cuisine. Enjoy ube (purple yam) waffles, muscovado maple syrup and fried chicken for brunch. Try rice noodles, shrimp, crab and chicharron for dinner. Also, look for the pork ribs with adobo soy sauce, sweet onion and a choice of rice.

T-Mo's BBQ Pit

Photo: ERNIE M./Yelp

Head over to 7401 W. McNichols in Fitzgerald and you'll find T-Mo's BBQ Pit, a smokehouse and Southern spot, offering barbecue and more.

Choose from a catfish, ribs, chicken, fish or pork dinner. There's also various sandwiches and sides on the menu. Select a fried pork chop sandwich with macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. Or pick up a half slab of rib dinner with potato salad and baked beans.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.