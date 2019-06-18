Here are Detroit's top 3 soul food spots

Craving soul food food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Savannahblue

PHOTO: TODD S./YELP

2. Detroit Vegan Soul

Photo: PAUL L./Yelp

Topping the list is SavannahBlue . Located at 1431 Times Square downtown, the cocktail bar, New American and soul food spot is the highest rated soul food restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 395 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is West Village's Detroit Vegan Soul, situated at 8029 Agnes St. With four stars out of 362 reviews on Yelp, the vegan, vegetarian and soul food spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fusion Flare Kitchen & Cocktails

Photo: LINDA N./Yelp

Grandale's Fusion Flare Kitchen & Cocktails, located at 16801 Plymouth Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and soul food spot 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

