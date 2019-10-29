New Islandview brewery Brewery Faisan opens its doors

A new brewery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1087 Beaufait St. in Islandview, the fresh arrival is called Brewery Faisan.

Brewery Faisan, a 9,000-square-foot brewery, specializes in Belgian-style beer, according to Detroit Eater.

The new brewery has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Tullia F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 27, wrote, "Well-brewed Belgians and a selection of American style beers that are also great. But, seriously, try the Belgians. Excellent space for hanging out with the whole family. Lots of board and card games, free popcorn, and plenty of seating."

Yelper Kim S. added, "New brewery with a great open atmosphere. We had the Wit and the coffee stout. Both were excellent. I love the open space and the décor. The owners sourced the materials from local businesses. I love what they are about, and the beer is top-notch."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Brewery Faisan is open from 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday and noon–8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

