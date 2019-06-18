Shield's Pizza Detroit makes Wayne State debut, with pizza and more

A new spot to score pizza and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 5057 Woodward Ave. in Wayne State, the newcomer is called Shield's Pizza Detroit.

Shield's Pizza Detroit's newest location serves up its's signature specialty pizzas, soups, sandwiches, burgers, pastas, ribs, salads and more. On the menu, look for pies like the spicy gold medal Detroit pizza, made with Romano cheese, Italian banana peppers and sweet red bell peppers.

The new arrival has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Angela G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, wrote, "The pizza is amazing. It has cheese on the outside of the crust which is a great touch."

And Colin D. added, "If you go to Shield's, I would consider the meat lovers pizza. It's the best I've ever had."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Shield's Pizza Detroit is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday and noon–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

