Spend big on New American eats at these top Detroit eateries

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Chartreuse

Photo: JOANNA L./Yelp

Topping the list is Chartreuse. Located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D in Wayne State, the New American spot and cocktail bar, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated high-end New American restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 626 reviews on Yelp.

Chartreuse features specialty cocktails and a variety of dishes that range from basil ricotta tortelloni with Key West shrimp, sweet corn, snap peas and Sungold tomatoes to Berkshire pork loin served with Austrian green peas, braised cabbage, garden carrots, preserved lemon and fennel blossom.

2. The Apparatus Room

Photo: OANH M./Yelp

Next up is downtown's The Apparatus Room, situated at 250 W. Larned St. With four stars out of 505 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot and bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Located in the Detroit Foundation Hotel, the Apparatus Room provides small plates of American cuisine. Look for the crispy confit chicken sandwich with bread and butter pickles and spicy chicken skin mayonnaise or a salad that features oven-dried tomatoes, fried shallots and Greek goddess dressing.

3. Parc

PHOTO: MICHAEL P./YELP

Downtown Detroit's Parc, located at 800 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and brunch spot and fancy bar four stars out of 492 reviews.

Dine in for brunch, lunch or dinner for seafood, pasta, burgers, grilled meats, sandwiches and more. Try the wild boar ragout featuring milk-braised boar ragout, garganelli, san marzano tomatoes and topped with crumbled ricotta salata or wood-grilled quail covered in a smoked-paprika marinade and served with braised green lentils, Spanish chorizo and sherry jus.

4. Vertical Detroit

PHOTO: VERTICAL DETROIT/YELP

Vertical Detroit, a New American spot, steakhouse and wine bar located downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 342 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1538 Centre St. to see for yourself.

From a selection of charcuterie and cheese to steamed mussels and risotto, Vertical Detroit serves a mixed selection of courses. Start your meal with smoked trout toast topped with radish, pickled onion, mustard seeds and dill, and enjoy a second plate of foie gras featuring beets, brioche and frisee. For the main entrée, try the dry-aged pork porterhouse served with grits, greens and red-eye gravy, and finish your meal with a dessert, such as triple-layer chocolate ganache.

