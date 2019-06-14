The 3 best dive bars in Detroit

Looking to try the top dive bars around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Temple Bar

Photo: KRISTINE K./Yelp

Topping the list is Temple Bar. Located at 2906 Cass Ave. in Midtown, the dive bar is the highest rated dive bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Bronx Bar

PHOTO: FADZAI M./YELP

Next up is Midtown's The Bronx Bar, situated at 4476 Second Ave. With four stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, which offers burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kelly's Bar

PHOTO: MIJ A./YELP

Kelly's Bar, located at 2403 Holbrook St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 18 reviews.

