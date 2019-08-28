The 3 best gift shops in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best gift shops near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gift shops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market.

1. Hugh

Topping the list is Hugh. Located at 4240 Cass Ave., Suite 107 in Midtown, the furniture store and gift shop, which offers home decor and more, is the highest-rated gift shop in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

2. Polish Art Center

PHOTO: ALEXIS B./YELP

Polish Art Center, located at 9539 Joseph Campau St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gift shop and arts and crafts spot 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews.

3. Nora

Photo: KATHLEEN S./Yelp

Nora, a gift shop that offers home decor and more in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4240 Cass Ave., Suite 109 to see for yourself.

