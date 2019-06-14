The 3 best Mediterranean spots in Detroit

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mediterranean fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. 2941 Street Food

Photo: 2941 STREET FOOD/Yelp

Topping the list is 2941 Street Food. Located at 4219 Woodward Ave. in Midtown, the Mediterranean and Turkish spot is the highest rated Mediterranean restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp.

2. La Palma

PHOTO: KAROLINA K./YELP

Next up is Midtown's La Palma, situated at 113 E. Canfield St. With four stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sheeba Express

PHOTO: DEANDRE M./YELP

Sheeba Express, located at 1366 W. Fort St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean spot, which offers sandwiches, kebabs, juice, smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.