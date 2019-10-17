The 3 best personal training spots in Detroit

In search of a new favorite personal training spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top workout spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking to shake up your exercise routine.

Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area health and beauty businesses grew to $43 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Bikram Yoga Midtown Detroit

Photo: KELSEA D./Yelp

First on the list is Bikram Yoga Midtown Detroit. Located at 55 W. Canfield, Suite 1, in Midtown, the yoga studio is the highest-rated personal training spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

2. True Body Fitness

Photo: TRUE BODY FITNESS/Yelp

Next up is Corktown's True Body Fitness, situated at 1434 Michigan Ave. With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the personal training spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Planet Fitness

Photo: MACIEK N./Yelp

The local outpost of Planet Fitness, located at 1385 W. 8 Mile Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gym and personal training spot 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews.

