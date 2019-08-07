The 4 best farmers markets in Detroit

Looking to visit the best farmers markets in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top farmers markets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for farmers markets.

1. Eastern Market

Topping the list is Eastern Market. Located at 2934 Russell St., the farmers market is the highest-rated farmers market in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 353 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Farmer's Hand

PHOTO: CHELCIE W./YELP

Next up is Corktown's The Farmer's Hand, situated at 1701 Trumbull Ave. With five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and farmers market has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gratiot Central Market

PHOTO: RON C./YELP

Gratiot Central Market, located at 1429 Gratiot Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the farmers market and meat shop 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.

4. Joe Randazzos Fruit & Vegetable Market

PHOTO: LAURA D./YELP

Joe Randazzos Fruit & Vegetable Market, a grocery store and farmers market, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5240 E. Outer Drive to see for yourself.

