The 4 best food stands in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food stands in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at quick serve food and beverage businesses across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area quick serve food and beverage businesses rose to $13 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Bangkok 96 Street Food

PHOTO: RAMON L./YELP

First on the list is Bangkok 96 Street Food. Located at 474 Peterboro St. in Midtown, the food stand, Asian fusion and Thai spot is the highest-rated food stand in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.

2. Los Dos Amigos

PHOTO: JACOB F./YELP

Next up is Los Dos Amigos, situated at 7115 Parkwood St. With five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the food stand and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. El Taquito

PHOTO: JOHN G./YELP

Southwest Detroit's El Taquito, located at 1985 Military St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food stand and Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.

4. Pink Flamingo

Photo: SHANTEL T./Yelp

Pink Flamingo, a food stand in Briggs, is another go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2746 Vermont, or wherever it rolls to see for yourself.

