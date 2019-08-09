The 4 best men's clothing spots in Detroit

Shopping for men's clothing items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top men's clothing spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for men's clothing.

1 . Pure Detroit

Topping the list is New Center's Pure Detroit, situated at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 101 With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the women's clothing, men's clothing and jewelry spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. SMPLFD

Next up is Lafayette Park's SMPLFD, located at 1480 Gratiot Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the men's clothing and screen printing/t-shirt printing spot, which offers accessories and more, five stars out of 12 reviews.

3. Carhartt

Carhartt, a women's clothing, men's clothing and children's clothing spot in Wayne State, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5800 Cass Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Detroit Vs Everybody

PHOTO: DEVONTA W./YELP

Lastly, is Detroit Vs Everybody in Eastern Market, which has earned four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp. You can find the men's clothing, women's clothing and children's clothing spot at 2501 Russell St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline