The 4 best spots to score sushi in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Joe Muer Seafood

PHOTO: LORRAINE F./YELP

Topping the list is Joe Muer Seafood. Located downtown at 400 Renaissance Center, Suite 1404, the traditional American spot and sushi bar, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated sushi spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 564 reviews on Yelp.

2. Maru Sushi & Grill Detroit

PHOTO: CORINA M./YELP

Next up is downtown's Maru Sushi & Grill Detroit, situated at 160 W. Fort St. With four stars out of 377 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fat Salmon Sushi

Photo: LIDI E./Yelp

Fat Salmon Sushi, located at 11411 Joseph Campau St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 72 reviews.

4. Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

Photo: JORDAN Z./Yelp

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled, a sushi bar that offers poke and more in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4501 Woodward Ave., Suite 103 to see for yourself.

