The 5 best food trucks in Detroit

Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Detroit 75 Kitchen

PHOTO: MOUSA K./YELP

Topping the list is Detroit 75 Kitchen. Located at 4800 W. Fort St., the food truck and traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated food truck in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp.

2. YumVillage

Next up is New Center's YumVillage, situated at 6500 Woodward. With five stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, African and caterer spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nosh Pit Detroit

PHOTO: ALEX K./YELP

Nosh Pit Detroit, located at 2995 Yemans, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck, vegan and gluten-free spot 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.

4. Mac Shack

Photo: JESS B./Yelp

Mac Shack, a food truck and New American spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 87 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1227 E. Ten Mile Road to see for yourself.

5. D Motown Deli & Food Truck

Photo: gjon b./Yelp

Over in McDougall-Hunt, check out D Motown Deli & Food Truck, which has earned five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck and deli at 3750 Gratiot Ave.

