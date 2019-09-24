The 5 best nail salons in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best nail salons near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top nail salons in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for nail salons.

1. The Ten Nail Bar

Photo: anna d./Yelp



Topping the list is The TEN Nail Bar. Located at 1215 Griswold St. downtown, the nail salon is the highest-rated nail salon in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp.

2. Salon Detroit

Photo: Justin z./Yelp



Next up is downtown's Salon Detroit, situated at 660 Woodward Ave., Suite 104. With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the nail and hair salon and waxing spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Favis Nail Salon

Photo: Godiva b./Yelp

Springwells' Favis Nail Salon, located at 1835 Springwells St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the nail salon 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews.

4. Detroit Blows

Photo: Stephanie S./Yelp

Detroit Blows, a nail salon and blow-dry/blow-out and makeup artist spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1232 Library St. to see for yourself.

5. Ezelli Hair Salon

Photo: Ezelli Hair Salon/Yelp

Downtown, check out Ezelli Hair Salon, which has earned four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair and nail salon and waxing spot at 89 Monroe St.

