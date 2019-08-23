The 5 best traditional American spots in Detroit

Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Gold Cash Gold

Topping the list is Gold Cash Gold. Located at 2100 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the traditional American and French spot and cocktail bar is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp.

2. Slows Bar BQ

PHOTO: LIVIA G./YELP

Next up is Millenium Village's Slows Bar BQ, situated at 2138 Michigan Ave. With four stars out of 2,012 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot and beer bar, serving barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill

Photo: Jeremy R./Yelp

Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill, a traditional American spot and bar located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 92 Yelp reviews. Head over to 624 Third St. to see for yourself.

4. Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop

PHOTO: ERICA G./YELP

Over in Corktown, check out Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop, which has earned four stars out of 846 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, wine bar and traditional American spot at 1413 Brooklyn St.

5. Grey Ghost Detroit

PHOTO: ANNETTE J./YELP

Last but not least, there's Grey Ghost Detroit, a Midtown favorite with four stars out of 600 reviews. Stop by 47 Watson St. to hit up the traditional American spot and cocktail/beer bar the next time the urge strikes.

