The top 4 steakhouses for a special occasion in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best steakhouses near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Roast

Topping the list is Roast. Located at 1128 Washington Blvd. in downtown Detroit, the steakhouse is the highest-rated high-end steakhouse in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 952 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, Roast was awarded Detroit's Restaurant of the Year in 2009 by the Detroit Free Press. The steakhouse offers various cuts of steak, a mixture of main dishes, specialty side items, a full bar and a dessert menu. Look for the hanger steak with roast fries, pickled shallots and chiles and dry-aged ribeye with charred onion relish, watercress and olive oil. Or try the wild boar ragu made of ricotta cavatelli, grana padano and kale.

2. Vertical Detroit

PHOTO: VERTICAL DETROIT/YELP

Next up is downtown's Vertical Detroit, situated at 1538 Centre St. With four stars out of 332 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, New American spot and wine bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Open since 2015, Vertical Detroit specializes in a large selection of wine and serves a small menu of appetizers, salads, entrées and desserts. Expect to see steaks like the wolverine lamb chop with green pea risotto, charred pearl onion and mint chive blossoms or the New York strip, served with duck fat fingerlings, asparagus and natural jus. Other fine dining options include the mascarpone risotto, steamed mussels and pan-seared scallops.

3. Prime and Proper

PHOTO: PRIME AND PROPER/YELP

Downtown Detroit's Prime and Proper, located at 1145 Griswold St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse four stars out of 295 reviews.

Prime and Proper has its own in-house dry-aging vault and a large selection of steaks, chops, salads, appetizers, sides, desserts and more. Pair lobster claws or king crab with asparagus and béarnaise with any steak ranging from porterhouse to a wagyu filet mignon. Side dishes include but are not limited to macaroni and cheese featuring gruyere, corn crème brûlée, onions rings, sweet potato gnocchi and wood-fired Napa cabbage with cilantro, jalapeño, ginger and garlic.

4. London Chop House

PHOTO: RAQUEL S./YELP

London Chop House, a steakhouse, cocktail bar and cigar bar located downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 246 Yelp reviews. Head over to 155 W. Congress St. to see for yourself.

Whether stopping by for after-work drinks, lunch or dinner, the steakhouse provides both an extensive menu and live entertainment. Some musical guests include Paul Keller Trio, Jarrod Champion and Brett Lucas. Begin your meal with crab bisque with lump crab meat before indulging in a 60-ounce filet mignon with roasted garlic smashed potatoes, sautéed haricot vert and demi-glace. Or sample some oysters and sip on cocktails like a tea time gimlet or a bloody mary.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline